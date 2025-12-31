KMC opens applications for domicile certificates amid ongoing SIR process across Calcutta

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started receiving applications for domicile or permanent residence certificates, one of the 13 documents accepted for the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Residents can submit their applications at the KMC headquarters on SN Banerjee Road or at any of the borough offices across the city.

However, the KMC is not the issuing authority for these certificates. Applications submitted at the civic body’s counters will be forwarded to the Kolkata Collectorate, located opposite the Writers’ Buildings, which is the official authority responsible for issuing domicile certificates for residents of the KMC area, a senior state government official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“KMC is a more visible and accessible organisation for the general public. Many people are unaware where to apply for these certificates. By allowing submissions at our borough offices and headquarters, residents can submit applications closer to home, without having to travel far,” mayor Firhad Hakim told Metro on Tuesday evening.

Hakim added: “While domicile certificates are accepted documents for SIR hearings, their use is not limited to the electoral process. Students applying for competitive exams often require domicile certificates, and many others may need them for various purposes.”

KMC sources said that police verification is mandatory before the Kolkata Collectorate can issue the certificates.

“There is a directive from the state government to expedite the process, so the certificates will be issued faster than usual,” said an official.

Applications can be submitted at the Bangla Sahayata Kendras in all 16 borough offices, as well as at the counter set up at the KMC headquarters. This counter also accepts applications for income certificates, residence certificates for residents of at least six months, and other documents required for various scholarships.

Civic officials clarified the distinction between permanent residence certificates and regular residence certificates, and that each serves a different purpose.

Permanent residence or domicile certificates are particularly important for students appearing for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET, as a certain percentage of seats in state-run medical and engineering colleges are reserved for candidates domiciled in Bengal.

A senior state government official explained that eligibility for a domicile certificate requires a minimum of 15 years’ residence in the state. Applicants must submit documents proving their residence over this period, including details of schools and colleges attended, and addresses of all places of residence during the last 15 years.

Before KMC began accepting applications on Monday, the Kolkata Collectorate was the only place to submit forms. Anticipating increased demand, the state government instructed the KMC to facilitate the application process to make it more accessible for residents.