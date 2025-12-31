Odisha government condemns attack on Odia youth in Tamil Nadu, CM vows action

The Mohan Charan Majhi government, which has been facing criticism for its silence on attacks against minorities in Odisha, has strongly condemned the assault on an Odia youth in Tamil Nadu.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) posted on X: “The Chief Minister has taken immediate cognisance of the inhumane attack on an Odia youth in Tamil Nadu and expressed deep concern. Such a barbaric attack on an innocent Odia boy is strongly condemnable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The CMO further stated: “The Odisha government has taken this incident very seriously and is in constant touch with the Tamil Nadu administration. All necessary steps are being taken at the administrative level to ensure the victim receives the best treatment and that the culprits face strict punishment.”

Reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of Odias outside the state, the CMO quoted the chief minister as saying: “The safety and self-respect of all Odias are paramount. Our government is committed to protecting every Odia brother and sister working beyond the state’s borders.”

The victim, 20-year-old K. Suraj from Odisha, was allegedly attacked by four minors while travelling in the general compartment of a Chennai–Tiruttani local train on Saturday. The four juveniles were reportedly intoxicated. One of them initiated a conversation with Suraj in Hindi, which escalated into an argument. After deboarding, the group allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons, causing head, hand and facial injuries. Suraj is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

In response, the Odisha government has dispatched a labour liaison officer to Tamil Nadu to investigate the incident. Minister of state for labour and employees’ state insurance, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, said: “The liaison officer will conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report to the government. The matter will be taken up with the chief minister and discussed with Tamil Nadu authorities. Necessary steps will follow.”

Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal criticised the DMK-led government, accusing it of shielding criminals. “A youth from Odisha has been brutally attacked with sickles in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government has failed to ensure safety even in public places,” he said.