Malaysia-bound flight makes unscheduled landing due to 'medical emergency'

A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight made an unscheduled landing here due to a "medical emergency" on Friday, official sources at the airport here said.

A passenger complained of uneasiness when the flight from Muscat (Oman) was flying over the airspace here and the pilots immediately contacted the city airport for a landing.

The flight landed at around 2 pm and a medical team quickly responded to the call, the sources said, without divulging further details.

