Malaysia-bound flight makes unscheduled landing due to 'medical emergency'

The flight landed at around 2 pm and a medical team quickly responded to the call, the sources say, without divulging further details

PTI Published 07.02.25, 02:53 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight made an unscheduled landing here due to a "medical emergency" on Friday, official sources at the airport here said.

A passenger complained of uneasiness when the flight from Muscat (Oman) was flying over the airspace here and the pilots immediately contacted the city airport for a landing.

The flight landed at around 2 pm and a medical team quickly responded to the call, the sources said, without divulging further details.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

