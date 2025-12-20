MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ED questions Anil Ambani's son Jai for second day in Yes Bank loan fraud case

The ED probe concerns Yes Bank, which, according to officials, had an exposure of about Rs 6,000 crore in the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group as of March 31, 2017

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 20.12.25, 02:30 PM
Anil Ambani

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, for the second consecutive day in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, officials said.

The statements of 34-year-old Anmol Ambani were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the first time on Friday, and the session is continuing on Saturday, they added.

The Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group did not respond to the development.

The ED probe concerns Yes Bank, which, according to officials, had an exposure of about Rs 6,000 crore in the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group as of March 31, 2017. This exposure reportedly doubled to Rs 13,000 crore within a year.

The companies involved included Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

A “large” portion of these investments turned into non-performing investments (NPIs) and the bank subsequently suffered a loss of Rs 3,300 crore from these dealings, the agency alleged.

Anil Ambani has also been questioned by the ED in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case against the Reliance Group companies.

