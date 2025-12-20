Army jawan arrested for alleged rape of woman at Jharkhand railway station while on duty

An Army jawan has been arrested in Jharkhand’s Ranchi for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman at a railway station while on duty, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Tatisilwai Railway Station on Thursday around 5:30 pm when the woman was waiting to board a train for Ranchi, an official said.

The accused, a 42-year-old jawan, allegedly took the woman to an empty coach of a train and raped her, the official added.

“The Army personnel was on duty guarding a defence logistics train. He was reportedly in an inebriated state when he committed the crime,” a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

The accused is a resident of the Sarha police station area in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh and was posted with the 42 Medium Regiment in Punjab’s Patiala, the official said.

After hearing the woman’s cries for help, people present at the station gathered and raised an alarm, following which railway police rushed to the spot, the official added.

The jawan tried to flee before being apprehended and suffered injuries, he said.

An FIR has been registered based on the woman’s statement.

On Friday, he was produced before a court, which fowarded him to judicial custody.