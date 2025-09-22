MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Odisha

Another low-pressure area is likely over east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25

PTI Published 22.09.25, 02:21 PM
Representational image File picture

A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday, which is likely to trigger heavy rain in several parts of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area formed over northeast Bay of Bengal in the morning, it said in a bulletin.

Another low-pressure area is likely over east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25, it said.

Both the weather systems are likely to trigger heavy rain in Odisha till September 27.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph may also prevail along and off the Odisha coast and north Bay of Bengal from September 21-25, the bulletin said.

Heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph is likely in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts, it said.

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ warning (be prepared to take action) for the two districts.

Rainfall is likely across Odisha on September 22, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

