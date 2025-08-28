‘Look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders:’ PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was confident that his visits to Japan and China would strengthen India’s national priorities while contributing to regional and global peace, his comments coming against the backdrop of India facing the full weight of US President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariff.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, I am embarking on a two day visit to Japan for the 15th Annual Summit,” the prime minister said in a pre-departure statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years. We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors. The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilizational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples.

Also Read A puzzle

“From Japan, I will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. India is an active and constructive member of SCO. During our Presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges. India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation. I also look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

“I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development,” he said.

Also Read Japan's chief trade envoy postpones US trip as Tokyo calls for faster action on its tariffs deal

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri, briefing reporters earlier on Thursday, had said the India-Japan summit would “reaffirm the two nations’ commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

It would also “consolidate our friendship and open fresh avenues for cooperation,” Misri said.

Tanmaya Lal, secretary (west) in the ministry of external affairs, said that Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China.