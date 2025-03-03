Law Minister urges safer digital space for women, warns against cyber threats, urges vigilance

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday stressed on the need to create a safer digital environment for women, ensuring their dignity and participation in nation-building.

Speaking on the rising threat of cyber crimes during his address at the Final Law Review Consultation on "Cyber Laws Relating to Women" and Cyber Awareness Programme by the National Commission for Women (NCW), Meghwal urged citizens, especially women, to adopt strong passwords and limit sharing personal information on social media.

“Use strong passwords and share minimal personal details online. Cyber offenses are such that we often get trapped unknowingly. Avoid long conversations with strangers and remain vigilant while interacting with unknown people online. If a cyber crime occurs, report it to the police immediately,” he said.

Meghwal also highlighted the government’s efforts to address emerging challenges in the digital space, including artificial intelligence (AI)-driven misinformation campaigns, cyberbullying, fake profiling and video manipulation. “The new laws we have enacted address these issues comprehensively. We have incorporated provisions to deal with AI-based misinformation, digital arrests and other cyber-related offenses,” he said.

“Cyber security is a critical issue and it is essential to understand its relationship with women. Women must continue to contribute to the country’s progress without fear. Cyber crimes should not deter them from moving forward,” he said.

Meghwal also unveiled a book titled 'Cyber Saheli', aimed at educating families about cyber safety.

“There is no need to fear cyber threats. 'Cyber Saheli' will act as a guide and support system for everyone,” he added.

Highlighting the growing role of women in the IT sector, Meghwal noted that women are leading the way in technology.

“If anyone is leading in the IT sector, it is women. With the advent of AI, new challenges have emerged, but women are equipped to tackle them. Whether it is cyberstalking or other forms of online harassment, women will not only overcome these challenges but also guide the nation forward,” he said.

The minister also praised the recent legislative measures, including the 33% reservation for women in legislatures, calling it a game-changer for gender equality.

“As Babasaheb Ambedkar said, the progress of a society can be judged by the degree of progress its women have achieved. When women secure their rightful place and representation, no technological challenge, be it cyberstalking or cyber harassment, will be insurmountable. Women will lead the nation and society forward,” he said.

