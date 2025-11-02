MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
KIIT to host FIDE international conference on chess education in January 2026

The MoU with FIDE and AICF marks a milestone for KIIT and KISS in promoting chess as a tool for education, inclusion and empowerment on the global stage

Subhashish Mohanty Published 02.11.25, 04:44 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture Sourced by the Telegraph

KIIT-Deemed University has signed a pact with the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) in Goa to host the International Conference on Social and Educational Chess in January 2026.

“We are deeply honoured by the trust placed in us by FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich, Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand Ji, AICF president Nitin Narang Ji, and other dignitaries who graced the MoU signing ceremony. Their appreciation of KIIT and KISS’ vision of integrating education with sports and social transformation means a lot to us,” said Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT and KISS.

Samanta thanked FIDE and AICF for their partnership to promote chess as a tool for education, inclusion and empowerment, and to make India a leader in the global chess movement.

“This collaboration marks a proud moment for KIIT, KISS, and Odisha. It reflects the growing trust of global sporting bodies in these institutes and their belief in the power of education through sports. KIIT and KISS have always been pioneers in promoting sportsmanship, discipline and excellence along with academics,” said a release.

The release added that over the years, KIIT has partnered with several international sports organisations — FIVB (Volleyball), FIFA (Football) and many national federations — to promote global standards in sports education and training. The tie-up with FIDE, the world’s apex chess body, adds another golden chapter to this journey.

