MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 January 2026

Kerala reports 11 H5N1 bird flu outbreaks on farms: World Organisation for Animal Health

The H5N1 virus caused the death of a total of 54,100 birds, mostly ducks, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from the Indian authorities

Reuters Published 05.01.26, 10:10 PM
Health workers in protective gear prepare to burn culled birds following the confirmation of bird flu in Alappuzha district, Kerala.

Health workers in protective gear prepare to burn culled birds following the confirmation of bird flu in Alappuzha district, Kerala. PTI

India reported 11 outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on farms in the southern Kerala state last month, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

The spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the world in recent years, disrupting supply, fuelling higher food prices and raising the risk of human transmission.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

The H5N1 virus caused the death of a total of 54,100 birds, mostly ducks, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from the Indian authorities. Another 30,289 birds were subsequently culled as a precaution.

The outbreaks were detected from December 9 and were confirmed on December 22, the report says. They were the first ones reported among poultry since May, the report says.

RELATED TOPICS

World Organisation For Animal Health Avian Influenza
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t drink the water: In Indore’s Bhagirathpura, death struck in six hours

Fear has gripped the neighbourhood in India’s ‘cleanest city’ after at least six people – per the district collector – died and hundreds were hospitalised because of contaminated drinking water
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

At this moment we do not feel secure sending our team to India to play the World Cup

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT