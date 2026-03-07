MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 07 March 2026

We wanted Nitish Kumar to retire as CM: Akhilesh Yadav slams JDU chief's move to Rajya Sabha

The Samajwadi Party boss alleged that the move amounted to an insult to people belonging to the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) community

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 07.03.26, 03:35 PM
Akhilesh Yadav on Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha

Akhilesh Yadav. File picture

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party had wanted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to become the prime minister, but he is now set to become a Rajya Sabha member.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Yadav said that when the SP had formed an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party earlier, the party had wanted BSP chief Mayawati to become the prime minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When the INDIA alliance was formed, we all wanted Nitish Kumar to become the Prime Minister. But when the Bihar election took place, we said he would retire as the chief minister and not as the prime minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party has gone a step further, and now he will retire as a Rajya Sabha member," Yadav said.

He alleged that the move amounted to an insult to people belonging to the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) community.

"You tell me which post is bigger -- Rajya Sabha member or chief minister?" Yadav asked reporters.

PDA refers to "Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak" (backward classes, Dalits and minorities), a social coalition advocated by the SP. Nitish Kumar belongs to the Other Backward Classes.

Earlier on Thursday, Yadav had written on X that it was the "biggest abduction in the history of Bihar".

"It may appear to be a political abduction, but in reality, it is an economic abduction of Bihar. The BJP has demanded the entire state as ransom. The next number'¦ the wise will understand," he had said.

Amid protests by JDU workers against Nitish Kumar's 'decision' to shift to Parliament, Nitish Kumar has maintained that his choice to move to the Rajya Sabha was his own and had not been taken under any 'pressure'.

The party announced that Nitish's son Nishant Kumar would formally enter active politics today and carry forward Nitish’s political legacy.

RELATED TOPICS

Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Samajwadi Party (SP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Indians had been very good actors’: Scott Bessent on US ‘permission’ to buy Russian crude oil

US treasury secretary’s remarks could raise fresh heckles for the Narendra Modi government, which has come under Opposition fire for obeying the Trump administration's diktats
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Quote left Quote right

Iran promises to stop attacks on neighbours, tells US to take ‘surrender dream to grave’

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT