Punjab's most-wanted gangster Amritpal Singh detained at Moldova border

Amritpal Singh, a most-wanted gangster linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and involved in making extortion calls to businessmen in Punjab, was detained at the Moldova border, a top police officer said on Saturday.

His detention came on an Interpol Red Notice issued on the request of Punjab Police in coordination with central agencies, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam is wanted in multiple serious criminal cases in Punjab and has been absconding abroad for a considerable period, Yadav said.

His detention follows sustained international coordination and persistent follow-up by the police agencies, he said.

Legal and diplomatic procedures are now underway to secure his extradition to India so that he can face the law, the DGP said.

"Amrit Dalam's detention marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to track and bring back offenders evading justice overseas," Yadav said.

Amritpal, a foreign-based gangster, was closely aligned with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria network. He has been actively making extortion calls targeting individuals and business owners, particularly in the Amritsar region, the police said.

Amritpal hails from village Dalam Nangal under Qila Lal Singh police station in Gurdaspur's Batala.

He faces charges in at least four separate cases involving drug smuggling, murder, and attempted murder. These cases are registered in Gurdaspur.

Punjab Police have also identified 61 foreign-based gangsters who are operating from abroad while executing criminal activities in Punjab through their local associates. Amritpal is one of them.

To expedite their extradition, the Punjab Police has set up an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), and it is currently pursuing these fugitive gangsters hiding abroad.

The OFTEC is headed by Deputy Inspector General (Counter Intelligence) Ashish Choudhary.

In November, police arrested two associates of Amritpal, who were tasked by him to carry out target killings.