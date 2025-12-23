Kerala steps up vigilance after avian flu confirmed in Alappuzha, Kottayam poultry hubs

Kerala has stepped up precautionary measures after avian flu was confirmed among poultry in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, raising concerns for farmers ahead of the Christmas and New Year season.

The State Animal Husbandry Department initiated containment steps after outbreaks were reported in several areas of Alappuzha, including Nedumudi, Cheruthana, Karuvatta Karthikapally, Ambalapuzha South, Punnapra South, Thakazhi and Purakkad.

In Kottayam district, cases have been reported from Kurupanthara, Kallupuraykkal and Veloor, officials said.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani said laboratory tests had confirmed the outbreak in both districts.

“Cases of avian flu came to our notice about a week ago. Samples were collected and sent to a central laboratory in Bhopal, which has confirmed the outbreak,” she told PTI.

The minister said the department is assessing the intensity of the spread. No restrictions have been imposed on the consumption of poultry products so far.

“However, after further analysis, if required, steps such as culling and restrictions on the consumption of poultry meat will be announced,” she said.

Rani noted that poultry farmers could be impacted as demand typically rises during the Christmas and New Year period.

“Generally, compensation is provided to farmers. However, on some occasions, there are issues related to fund allocation from the Centre, and the state has to depend on its own funds,” she said.

She said expert teams are already working on the ground following the outbreak.

“Our assessment is that avian flu spreads through migratory birds. Last year also, there were similar outbreaks in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts,” the minister said.