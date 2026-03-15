Kejriwal, Sisodia move SC after Delhi HC rejects plea to transfer excise policy case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leader Manish Sisodia have moved the Supreme Court after their request to transfer the CBI plea against their discharge in the excise policy case to another Delhi High Court judge was rejected, the party said on Sunday.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D. K. Upadhyaya declined the request by former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal and other accused to transfer the case from the bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

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Sources said Justice Upadhyaya noted that Justice Sharma was hearing the CBI’s petition against the trial court’s order as per the roster and there was no reason to order a transfer on the administrative side.

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The AAP said both Kejriwal and Sisodia have challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

On March 11, Kejriwal and Sisodia, along with other accused in the excise policy case, submitted a representation to Chief Justice Upadhyaya seeking the transfer of the CBI’s plea against their discharge by a CBI court from Justice Sharma to another "impartial" judge.

The CBI had approached the High Court against the discharge of Kejriwal and other accused in the excise policy case.

Justice Sharma, while issuing notice to all 23 accused including Kejriwal, said certain observations and findings of the trial court at the stage of framing of charges prima facie appeared erroneous and needed consideration.

In his representation, Kejriwal said he had a "grave, bona fide, and reasonable apprehension" that the hearing in the matter would not be impartial and neutral.

The CBI’s petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Monday.