Kejriwal blames Modi foreign policy shift for India's LPG shortage crisis

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the shortage of cooking gas, blaming it on his support for the US and Israel.

Kejriwal told reporters here on Wednesday: “Even during the time of the Cold War, when the world was divided into two major poles, India stood firmly with the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). But now the Prime Minister has clearly aligned India with the US and Israel, and we have turned Iran, which used to be our old friend, into an enemy.

“For the past several months and the past one year we have been witnessing a disturbing trend. It appears that Prime Minister Modi has become a slave of Donald Trump. I feel extremely ashamed to even use these words. But Prime Minister Modi has turned this great nation of 140 crore people into a colony of America,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

He drew attention to the queues for cooking gas and the imminent closure of restaurants if the Centre doesn’t lift the curbs.

“Restaurants and hotels cannot keep LPG stock in storage because of safety concerns. If the LPG supply suddenly stops, they do not even have a day’s stock,” Kejriwal said.

He also highlighted the disruptions at weddings and the closure of ceramics units in Gujarat’s Morbi.