Karnataka to set up 70 EV charging stations across highways in the state

Karnataka’s energy department has announced plans to set up 70 charging stations for electric vehicles along national and state highways to make long-distance travel in EVs more convenient across the state.

The plan is to be implemented through the department’s state-run utility Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials from the department, these charging points will be placed along the Bengaluru–Belagavi National Highway (NH-48) and various toll plazas throughout Karnataka.

The project is a step in the state’s vision to develop an extensive electric vehicle corridor network.

Shivashankar N., managing director of Bescom, said the programme is part of a broader strategy to make long-distance EV travel a reality and to expand the state’s charging infrastructure in line with the rapid growth of the electric mobility sector

“With new charging stations being installed on highways, near tourist attractions, and in public spaces, we are addressing the concern of range anxiety. This initiative goes beyond convenience; it supports Karnataka’s clean energy transition, encourages sustainable tourism, and contributes to building a greener transport ecosystem,” he said.

A senior Bescom official noted that Karnataka leads India in public charging infrastructure, with 5,960 operational charging stations, the highest number among all states.

The new toll-based network is expected to bridge connectivity gaps between major urban and industrial centres, making intercity electric travel more practical.

The official highlighted that Bescom has been instrumental in shaping Karnataka’s e-mobility ecosystem. The company launched India’s first solar-powered EV hub with second-life batteries near Kempegowda International Airport and developed the ‘EV Mithra’ mobile application to help users find and access charging units statewide.

The state has achieved an EV adoption rate of over 11 per cent, surpassing the national average of roughly 9 per cent.

Bescom’s charging tariffs remain among the most affordable in the country.

As part of the new pilot phase, 30 EV charging stations will be installed at state highway toll plazas – pending approval from the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Board – and another 40 along 10 national highways, subject to approval by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Once functioning, the charging stations are expected to create a continuous electric corridor linking key industrial regions, tourism circuits, and interstate trade routes.

Under the PM-E Drive initiative, the Karnataka government is also setting up EV charging points at major tourist destinations. These include Mayura Hotels run by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), jungle lodges and resorts, and well-known temples managed by the religious endowment department that attract large numbers of pilgrims.

According to Bescom sources, state highways slated for EV station installation include Halebid–Anechukur, Birur–Davanagere, Bagalkot–Biligiri Ranganatha Betta, Padubidri–Chikalgud, Haveri–Sagar, and Jath–Jamboti.