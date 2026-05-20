Karnataka to replace open safari vehicles with safer buses after tourist death at elephant camp: Forest minister

Karnataka minister for forest, ecology and environment Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday directed officials to replace open camper vehicles with safer buses for safari operations across the state’s five tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries.

Following the incident at Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu district on May 18, where a tourist woman died during a clash between two trained elephants, the minister has issued clear instructions to the Chief Wildlife Warden to give higher priority to tourists safety in safaris.

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According to officials, safaris are conducted in various tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries across the state, including Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Kali, Biligirirangana Hills, and Bhadra Tiger Reserve, as well as forest areas such as Malai Mahadeshwara Hills, Dandeli, and K Gudi.

These locations attract tourists and wildlife enthusiasts not only from different parts of the state but also from across the country and abroad.

In a statement shared by the minister's office, Khandre noted that, fortunately, there have been no incidents so far in safari areas where wild animals such as elephants or tigers have attacked safari vehicles causing fatalities.

However, he emphasised the need to take precautionary measures before any such unfortunate incidents occur.

For the safety of tourists, Khandre has directed that open camper vehicles used in safaris should be replaced with fully secured buses. Existing campers should be fitted with iron grill protections or shatterproof glass and then used. He also instructed that tourists must not be allowed to step out inside forest areas.

Additionally, each safari vehicle must be equipped with a first-aid kit, and ambulance services should be ensured near safari centers and elephant camps.