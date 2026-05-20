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photo-article-logo Wednesday, 20 May 2026

In pictures: Lord meets Nawab as Ian Botham and Saif Ali Khan light up Kolkata stage

Scenes from the Pataudi Memorial Lecture 2026 at GD Birla Sabhagar

Our Web Desk Published 20.05.26, 03:35 PM
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Saif Ali Khan greets former England cricketer Lord Ian Botham at the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture 2026. Pictures by Amit Dutta
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Saif Ali Khan son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, at the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture
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Botham speaks during the event.
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The rapt audience at the lecture.
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(L-R) Devdan, Saif Ali Khan, Ian Botham and President of The Bengal Club Partha Ranjan Das.
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Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture 2026
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