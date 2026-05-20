BOC Aviation to purchase, lease three more Boeing 737-8200 planes to Akasa Air

BOC Aviation will purchase and lease back three more Boeing 737-8200 planes to Akasa Air on long-term operating leases.

The three aircraft are expected to be delivered by Boeing to the airline by the end of this year.

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A release on Wednesday said Singapore-headquartered BOC Aviation has agreed to purchase and lease back three more Boeing 737-8200 aircraft to Akasa Air on long-term operating leases.

These MAX aircraft powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines are scheduled for delivery by end-2026, it added.

Already, Akasa Air has three such planes on operating leases from BOC Aviation.

Currently, the airline has a fleet of 38 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.