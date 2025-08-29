J&K LG forms three-member committee to inquire into recent landslide on Vaishno devi route

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the reasons behind the recent landslide along the pilgrim route leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta Hills in Reasi district, officials said.

The committee headed by the additional chief secretary, Department of Jal Shakti, will submit its report within two weeks to Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, an official order said.

Thirty-four pilgrims were killed and 20 others injured after a landslide struck the pilgrim route on Tuesday afternoon.

The landslide hit around 3 pm on Tuesday near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, about halfway along the 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine.

Authorities had already suspended the Himkoti trek route in the morning, but the old route remained open until the landslide forced a complete halt to the pilgrimage.

