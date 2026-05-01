Jammu Kashmir police file FIR over Geelani video after Iltija Mufti post

Jammu and Kashmir police have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals for circulating videos that promote the separatist ideology, hours after PDP leader Iltija Mufti shared an old clip of Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The government has been pursuing a zero-tolerance policy on the dissemination of videos of separatists and Iltija’s action was seen as a breach of established security red lines.

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A police officer said the FIR was registered on Wednesday at the cyber police station in Srinagar. The FIR was lodged on the same day, suggesting the government’s seriousness about dealing with such cases despite the involvement of influential people. Iltija is the daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and former Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Police sources said no individuals were named in the FIR but the action was taken after reliably learning that certain social media users had uploaded and disseminated videos intended to promote the separatist ideology. The video was related to Geelani’s call to safeguard Urdu.

“The said content also reflected elements of promoting and glorifying the unlawful activities of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (which was headed by Geelani), along with the dissemination of false and misleading information, and attempts to incite hatred and enmity based on caste, colour and language,” the officer said.