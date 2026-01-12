MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jammu & Kashmir: BSF jawan dies in fire inside camp in Bandipora

The deceased was identified as Constable Ramesh Kumar, who was working as a washerman, officials said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 12.01.26, 01:31 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A BSF jawan died after a fire broke out in a building inside a camp of the Border Security Force in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Constable Ramesh Kumar, who was working as a washerman, the officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out on Sunday evening in the single-storey tradesmen building at Modar in Bandipora.

Fire tenders, along with BSF jawans, rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, the officials said.

Jammu & Kashmir Bandipora
