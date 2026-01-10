MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Four injured in blast at firecracker factory in south 24 parganas

Several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire caused by the blast

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 10.01.26, 02:11 PM
Representational image.

Four people were seriously injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The blast took place at the factory in the Champahati area, a senior officer said.

"Four people were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital,” a senior officer of the Baruipur Police District told PTI.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire that broke out following the explosion, he said.

“The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. A probe has been initiated,” the officer added.

Fire Accident
