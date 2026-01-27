Terror acts will be treated as war says J&K LG as Kishtwar operation continues

Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reaffirmed the Narendra Modi government’s vow to treat every terror act as an act of war, the assertion coming against the background of the prolonged anti-militant operation in Kishtwar that entered its second week on Sunday night.

A fresh gunfight between two-three Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) militants and the security forces — the third in a week — broke out on Sunday night, prompting the forces to extend the ongoing combing operation in the area.

The militants have managed to give the slip on multiple occasions in the past week after killing an elite Special Forces commando and injuring seven more soldiers on January 18.

Officials said the encounter took place in the snow-bound Janseer-Kandiwar forest area in Chatroo around 10.20pm on Sunday after one of the security search teams comprising army and police personnel noticed the movement of terrorists.

The exchange of fire continued till the militants disappeared into the forest. Hundreds of army, police and CRPF personnel are part of the operation.

Addressing a Republic Day event in Jammu, Sinha reiterated the hard line against the militants, vowing to “decisively dismantle the terror ecosystem and isolate elements that employ double standards to justify acts of violence”.

“For sustainable development, our society must remain united, courageous, and disciplined in confronting those who promote, justify, or condone terrorism,” he said.

Sinha paid glowing tributes to soldiers whose “indomitable courage and spirit of service ignite our collective resolve to build a stronger,

safer, and more prosperous India”.

“Following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor emerged as a defining moment in India’s national security doctrine. India made it unequivocally clear that any terrorist attack on its soil would be treated as an act of war,” he said.

“Operation Sindoor was not merely a military action; it was a declaration of India’s strategic resolve. We struck at the heart of the enemy, dismantled their terror infrastructure, exposed the hollowness of nuclear threats, and reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to protecting national sovereignty,” he added.

The LG said India conveyed to the world that “every act of terrorism and every attempt to support it will be met with a decisive response”.

“India has firmly drawn a new red line. The success of Operation Sindoor has instilled renewed confidence among citizens that our brave soldiers remain vigilant and fully committed to their protection. At the same time, it has sent a clear signal to the international community that India’s actions are rational, restrained, and rooted in its legitimate right to self-defence,” he said.

“Operation Sindoor continues, with every hostile move being closely monitored,” he added.