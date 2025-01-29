MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Nine Indian nationals killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

The Indian mission in Jeddah said it is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families

PTI Published 29.01.25, 04:49 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident near Jizan in western Saudi Arabia, the Indian mission in Jeddah said on Wednesday.

The mission said it is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the Indian consulate said on X.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was "grieved" to learn about the accident and the loss of lives.

"Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation," he said in a post on X.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Jeddah Saudi Arabia Road Accidents
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahakumbh death toll still unclear; Mamata first to condole loss of lives, PM follows suit

The Uttar Pradesh government of chief minister Adityanath was tight-lipped about the deaths. It was the Bengal chief minister who first posted; official confirmation came from PM Modi
Quote left Quote right

Very pleased with answer by DeepSeek on the subject of Indian jurisdiction over Arunachal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT