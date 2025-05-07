MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India ready to 'retaliate resolutely' if Pakistan escalates tensions: NSA Ajit Doval to his counterparts

The National Security Advisor briefed his counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and Japan about India's missile strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir

PTI Published 07.05.25, 05:08 PM
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday told his counterparts in various countries that India has no intent to escalate tensions but is prepared to "retaliate resolutely" if Pakistan does so, officials said.

Doval briefed his counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and Japan about India's missile strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also established contact with Russia and France, officials said.

"NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate," an official said.

The conversations took place soon after India carried out Operation Sindoor at nine sites.

He spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK's Jonathan Powell, Saudi Arabia's Musaid Al Aiban, UAE's H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon, and Japan's Masataka Okano.

"Contact was also established with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Member of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of PRC Wang Yi and Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonne," the official said.

Doval will be in further touch with his counterparts in the days ahead.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

