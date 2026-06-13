At G7 summit, India will voice aspirations of global south, says Modi ahead of France-Slovakia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the G7 Summit, hold bilateral talks with world leaders and seek to deepen India's strategic and economic engagement with Europe.

In his departure statement, Modi said India's participation in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, reflects the confidence reposed in the country by its partners and its growing global profile.

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"This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South," he said.

Expressing confidence about the visit, Modi said, "I am confident that my visits to France and the Slovak Republic will reinforce India's deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond."

The prime minister said France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision and highlighted the recent elevation of bilateral ties.

"France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India, and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

"When I meet President Macron in Nice, we will review the progress made since February, and chart the next steps in our cooperation. I look forward to our discussions on pressing global issues of mutual interest as well," he said.

Modi said he was eagerly looking forward to inaugurating 'Bharat Innovates' alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice on June 14.

The event, being held as part of the India-France Year of Innovation, will connect India's leading start-ups with global investors and promote innovations emerging from the country's higher education ecosystem.

After France, Modi will travel to Slovakia for a state visit on June 14-15, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country since its independence in 1993.

"This historic visit builds on the strong momentum in our bilateral relationship. I look forward to holding discussions with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico," he said.

Modi will hold talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava and also interact with business leaders.

"Building on the momentum of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the visit will further energise our Strategic Partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an important and valued member," he added.

The prime minister will then travel to Evian for the G7 Summit on June 16-17 before concluding his France visit in Paris on June 18, where he will attend VivaTech 2026 alongside President Macron.

VivaTech is Europe's leading technology and innovation event, and India will have the largest national pavilion at this year's edition, underlining the growing collaboration between Indian and European innovation ecosystems.

"I also look forward to meeting the members of the vibrant Indian community in Paris, who have been a living bridge between our two nations," the prime minister said.