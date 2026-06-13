MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 June 2026

Uttar Pradesh police detain three youths over alleged stone-pelting on train with Mohan Bhagwat aboard

Such incidents are not uncommon between Kanpur and Tundla. A big stone smashed a glass window of the executive-class coach in which the RSS sarsanghchalak was travelling

Piyush Srivastava Published 13.06.26, 09:45 AM
Handcuffs hanging on a prison door

Representational image File picture

Police on Friday detained three youths from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh on the charge of hurling stones at the New Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi Express, in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was travelling.

Such incidents are not uncommon between Kanpur and Tundla. The stone-pelting happened near Makhanpur station in Firozabad district around 7.30pm on Thursday. A big stone smashed a glass window of the executive-class coach in which the RSS sarsanghchalak was travelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The train was not stopped because nobody was hurt. The Railway Protection Force filed a case against unidentified criminals at Tundla junction and at a police station in Firozabad.

Suvendra Kumar Bhagat, additional director-general of police, said: “The stone damaged the outer glass of the window of the E-1 coach. The inner glass was intact. We are interrogating three people and hope to arrest the accused soon.”

Sources in the police said Bhagwat was seated in seat no. 40, while the window of seat no. 50 was damaged. The three detained youths have been identified with the help of CCTV footage from cameras in nearby areas.

Aditya Langeh, senior superintendent of police of Firozabad, said: “The Railway Protection Force filed a case at Rasulpur police station and three persons were identified with the help of about 150 CCTV cameras. We are interrogating them to understand the motive of
the crime.”

Bhagwat had come to Kanpur on Wednesday to attend a wedding and was returning to New Delhi the next day. The train had started from Lucknow at 3.30pm. The RSS chief enjoys Z-plus security.

RELATED TOPICS

Mohan Bhagwat Stone Pelting
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Will bring back Tatas,' says Suvendu, assures industry revival and jobs in Bengal

BJP leaders had earlier indicated that the state would revise its land policy to facilitate a new wave of industrialisation
Suvendu Adhikari addresses a news conference at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

Hawkers can move to unused markets and spaces... people have right to walk on pavements

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT