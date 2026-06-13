Odisha government sets up centre for treatment, rehabilitation for elephants in distress

A centre has been set up at Kutrukhari in Odisha’s Kalahandi district to provide care, treatment and rehabilitation for elephants in distress.

The centre, spread over seven acres, will function as an elephant isolation camp for animals requiring treatment for injuries or illness, as well as rehabilitation from trauma or conflict.

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Inaugurating the facility on Friday, forest, environment and climate change minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said: “The elephant care centre will become a cornerstone of our wildlife care efforts, providing essential support for the rehabilitation and successful reintegration of elephants into the wild. This initiative will also contribute to broader conservation goals by setting a standard for elephant care and influencing future rescue and rehabilitation strategies.”

Officials said habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and behavioural changes have increased pressure on wildlife populations, particularly elephants. They noted that the lack of adequate elephant care and rehabilitation facilities has often hindered effective treatment and recovery.

Three other elephant care centres are currently functional at Chandaka in Khurda district, Kapilash in Dhenkanal district and Similipal in Mayurbhanj district.

Divisional forest officer, Kalahandi (North Division), Pravakar Kumar Verma, said the objective was to provide dedicated care to rescued elephants and release them back into their natural habitat whenever possible. He said the facility would allow minimal human presence to avoid human imprint on wild elephants. It could also be used for research and training future conservationists.

According to forest officials, the centre includes a moat, kraal, kitchen nursery, veterinary room, storage facility, elephant calf shed and mahout room. A moat is a secure enclosure with vegetation, water sources and a trench for accommodating elephants over extended periods.

Kraals are used to restrain, tame and treat rescued elephants.