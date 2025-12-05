India arrests INTERPOL-wanted wildlife trafficker in Sikkim after coordinated chase

Indian authorities have arrested an international wildlife offender wanted under an INTERPOL Red Notice, capping a coordinated operation that moved across two states and involved multiple agencies, the environment ministry said on Friday.

Yangchen Lachungpa was detained on December 2 in Lachung, North Sikkim, after what officials described as sustained intelligence work and ground action carried out jointly by the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force (MP STSF) and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

Lachungpa, a resident of Lachung, is considered a key member of an organised trafficking network with links to Nepal, Tibet and Bhutan. According to the ministry, the network has operated across several Indian cities, including Delhi, Siliguri, Gangtok, Kolkata, Kanpur, Itarsi and Hoshangabad. Officials said the arrest is one of the most significant wildlife-crime captures in India tied to an INTERPOL Red Notice.

The WCCB, which serves as India’s INTERPOL Liaison Office, secured the notice for Lachungpa on October 2. The ministry said the operation relied on full cooperation from Sikkim Police, the forest department, the judiciary and district administration. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Sikkim and Siliguri provided secure transit support amid heightened public sentiment.

Lachungpa was taken to Gangtok for a mandatory medical examination and produced before a competent court on December 3. The court rejected her bail plea and granted transit remand to Madhya Pradesh, the ministry said. Further proceedings will be conducted in Narmadapuram.

The Madhya Pradesh forest department had registered a case regarding poaching and illegal trade of tiger body parts and pangolin scales on July 13, 2015, in the Kamti range of the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Hoshangabad (now Narmadapuram).

Seizures included four pieces of tiger bones, 1.5 kg of pangolin scales, tiger skin and tiger bone oil extract.

The ministry said another main accused, Jai Tamang, arrested in October 2015, confessed that he supplied wildlife contraband to Lachungpa and that she provided him shelter. His confession firmly established her role in the trafficking chain.

Of the 36 people named in the case, the chief judicial magistrate at Narmadapuram convicted 27 on December 20, 2022. The proceedings against Lachungpa did not take place as she was absconding.

The MP STSF had briefly apprehended Lachungpa in September 2017, but she violated the bail conditions and absconded, prompting an arrest warrant to be issued against her on July 29, 2019.

After she continued to evade authorities, the WCCB sought an INTERPOL Red Notice through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's National Central Bureau for the INTERPOL.

The ministry said Lachungpa is a significant relay point in transnational trafficking of wildlife contraband, especially tiger parts, and that further investigation will help uncover backward and forward linkages of the network.