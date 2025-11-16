I was accused of donating bad kidney to dad, in exchange for money, ticket: Rohini Acharya

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday charged cohorts of her brother Tejashwi Yadav with accusing her of donating a "bad" kidney to her father, "in exchange for crores of rupees and a party ticket".

Acharya vented spleen in a couple of posts on X, a day after she had announced that she was "quitting politics and disowning my family", and alleged that she had been "driven out of my home" by Tejashwi, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, a close friend since her brother's cricketing days.

"Yesterday abuses were heaped on me and I was accused of donating my bad kidney to my father, and that too in exchange for crores of rupees and a party ticket", said Acharya, who had contested the Saran Lok Sabha seat in last year's general elections.

In an obvious dig at Tejashwi and Sanjay Yadav, she said, "I would tell all married women never to do anything to save their parents, and if they have a brother, they should ask him to donate his own kidney or ask his Haryanavi friend to do so".

"I committed a sin by donating my kidney without seeking the approval of my husband or in-laws or thinking of my three children... may no daughter meet the fate of Rahini", added Acharya, who had been based in Singapore, where her father underwent a kidney transplant three years ago.

In another post, she alleged that despite being "a married woman and a mother", abuses were hurled at her and "a slipper was picked up to hurl at me" which led her to "leave my home, amid sobs, abandoning my parents and sisters".

"I have been made an orphan. May no household give birth to a daughter and a sister with a fate like that of Rohini", she added.

This is the second crisis to have hit the Yadav family after elder son Tej Pratap's ouster from the party. Tej Pratap went on to form his own party and put up an unsuccessful solo contest in the Bihar elections.

"I tolerated what happened to me. But the insult inflicted on my sister is unbearable under any circumstance," Tej Pratap thundered in an online post, recalling his own ouster from the family and the party over what he had described as a conspiracy.

On Saturday, while boarding a flight for Delhi, Acharya had hinted before journalists that things turned sour when she insisted that accountability be fixed for the party's debacle in the recently held polls, in which the RJD won only 25 seats of the 243-strong Bihar assembly.

She had also spoken bitterly of "Sanjay and Rameez", claiming to be master strategists like "Chanakya" who paid no heed to feedback from grassroots-level workers.

While much is not known about Rameez except that he hails from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, where his father-in-law Rizwan Zaheer has been a former MP, Acharya shared a social media post describing him as "a gangster with a criminal bent of mind, a murder accused who works for Sanjay Yadav".

Notably, Zaheer, who is with the Samajwadi Party, is also currently lodged in a UP jail in connection with a murder case.

The BJP hit out at the RJD over Acharya's exit, stating that Lalu Yadav favoured his son Tejashwi despite receiving a kidney from his daughter.

"Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to her father Lalu Prasad without caring for her own life, so that his life could be extended by some time. But Lalu gave more preference to his son Tejashwi than to the honor of his daughter Rohini. Today, Rohini Acharya is publicly saying that she was even beaten with slippers in the family. This is the real face of the patriarchal, anti-woman, and male-dominated mentality of the Lalu family. It is also inappropriate to expect respect for women from them," Amit Malviya said.

The BJP's ally, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, refused to make a comment and said he considers all the Yadav children, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap, Misa Bharti, and Rohini Acharya, as siblings. "I have also been through this. We might have had political differences, but I always considered Lalu ji's family my own. Be it Tejashwi, Tej, Misa or Rohini, I have considered them my siblings. So, I pray that this family dispute is resolved at the earliest," he told ANI.