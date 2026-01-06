Documentary on making of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 to hit Netflix next week

A documentary exploring the making of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to hit Netflix on 12 January, the streamer announced on Monday.

“One last time. Watch the never-before-seen behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of Stranger Things 5. January 12th,” Netflix wrote on Instagram alongside a trailer of the upcoming documentary titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5.

“A decade after rewiring pop culture, Stranger Things returns for its final chapter,” as per the synopsis. “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 is a sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life — and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever,” it further reads.

Martina Radwan, who directed the film, told Tudum, “I’m endlessly grateful to the Duffer Brothers for trusting me with a front-row seat to this incredible journey.”

“Spending a full year on set with them was a true privilege — and an absolute thrill. Being able to get close and watching them bring this beloved show to life in real time was pure joy. I only wish I could travel back in time and document Seasons 1-4,” Radwan added.

The trailer of the documentary takes fans behind the scenes of pivotal moments from the final season and shows creators Matt and Ross Duffer tearfully addressing the cast and crew.

“Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, we dreamed of becoming filmmakers — but Hollywood felt impossibly far away. Everything changed when we watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries for The Lord of the Rings — on-the-ground films that showed the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made,” The Duffer Brothers said in a joint statement.

“We saw how stressed Peter Jackson was and thought: yep, that’s the dream. With the decline of physical media, that kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling has largely disappeared,” the Stranger Things creators explained.

The decade-long journey of the Hawkins gang came to an end on 1 January with the finale of Stranger Things Season 5. While the first volume of the fifth season premiered on 26 November, the second volume hit the streamer on 26 December.