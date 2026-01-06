MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 06 January 2026

After Indore deaths, BJP leader urges Delhi government to supply bottled water citywide

BJP leader and former MLA Sardar R P Singh has advised the Delhi government to supply bottled water to the city residents; he claimed that the free bottled water supply can be sponsored through advertisements on the bottles and an app for booking safe drinking water

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 06.01.26, 10:47 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Amid concerns triggered by deaths linked to contaminated drinking water in Indore, BJP leader and former MLA Sardar R P Singh has advised the Delhi government to consider supplying bottled water to residents of the national capital.

Singh told PTI that he has written to Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, urging him to examine the proposal, and has also sent a reminder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP spokesperson and former Rajinder Nagar MLA suggested that free bottled water could be funded through advertisements on bottles and supported by an app-based booking system for safe drinking water.

Also Read

“No matter how much attention is paid to repairing the water pipelines, contamination from sewer lines and other sources is always a strong possibility. Bottled water will ensure that the people receive drinking water safely,” Singh said.

He also pointed out that many households further treat Delhi Jal Board water through reverse osmosis systems.

"The health of poor people is, however, at stake as they can not install costly RO machines and remain dependent on unsafe drinking water or are forced to buy bottled water from private manufacturers, the quality of which is questionable," he said.

Purification of water through RO machines at home requires thousands of rupees as maintenance charges, he said.

Despite advanced technology, the water pipelines are prone to corrosion, leakages and admixing of sewerage flowing through underlying drainage pipelines, he said.

Singh said he has also suggested that the government set up water ATMs across the city to provide safe drinking water and also ensure home delivery on nominal charges. A large number of employment opportunities will be generated through this activity, he added.

RELATED TOPICS

Drinking Water Supply Drinking Water Crisis
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

KKR release leaves Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman without payout after BCCI order

The Indian Board didn't specify the reasons for its decision and merely stated that it was necessitated by 'the developments all around
Sunil Malhotra
Quote left Quote right

Venezuela's Indian community numbered about 300 families at one time; now only 5 remain

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT