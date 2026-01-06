Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for routine check-up, kept under observation

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.
According to hospital sources, the 79-year-old Congress veteran, who celebrated her birthday in December 2025, was admitted on Monday evening for a routine check-up. She has a history of chronic cough and has been visiting hospitals regularly, especially given the high pollution levels in the city.
“She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician,” a hospital source told PTI.
“It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city,” the source added.
Senior Congress leaders confirmed the admission, emphasizing that there was no cause for concern regarding her health.