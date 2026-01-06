Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for routine check-up, kept under observation

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources, the 79-year-old Congress veteran, who celebrated her birthday in December 2025, was admitted on Monday evening for a routine check-up. She has a history of chronic cough and has been visiting hospitals regularly, especially given the high pollution levels in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician,” a hospital source told PTI.

“It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city,” the source added.

Senior Congress leaders confirmed the admission, emphasizing that there was no cause for concern regarding her health.