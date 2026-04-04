Hundreds of residents in Jaipur's Sushilpura fall ill after suspected sewage contamination

Hundreds of residents in Jaipur's Sushilpura have fallen ill over the past week, allegedly after sewage entered the drinking water supply.

People are experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, nausea, and fever, with children and the elderly among the worst affected.

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Residents say the problem began after road construction allegedly damaged underground pipelines, causing sewage to mix with drinking water. Overflowing drains and broken streets have added to the problem.

Also Read Nine hospitalised after suspected water contamination in Indore district’s Mhow

Pooran Mal Kumawat said his family has been unwell for several days. "We have all been suffering from diarrhoea and weakness. My wife even had to take injections," he said.

Janki Saini said her three children are sick. "All three of my children are suffering from stomach pain and fever, and we are arranging water from outside," she said.

Jagdish Sahu highlighted the financial burden. "My mother and I are unwell, and I had to take my son for treatment. We are buying water daily, which is adding to our expenses," he said.

Local resident Jugal Kishore said, "One by one, everyone in the house is falling sick. It's all because of water. For the last 5-6 days, we have been getting contaminated water."

Dr Anil Mehta, in charge of a nearby government dispensary, said over 150 patients with similar symptoms have been treated in the past three days. Private doctors in the area have also reported a surge in cases.

Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma, who visited the area following protests, said efforts were underway to restore safe water supply. "The government and administration are working hard to find a permanent solution at the earliest, and officials have been directed to restore the clean water supply," he said.

On the issue in Sushilpura Krishna colony, Sharma added, "The issue came to light five days ago when road construction damaged a pipeline. As a result, sewage overflow mixed with pipeline water and entered some homes. Immediate steps were taken, but the incident raised wider concerns. I have instructed officials that a full investigation should be carried out."

Sharma said teams from the Public Health Engineering Department and the health department have been deployed. Medicines and water supply arrangements are being provided.

Former Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas criticised the authorities and questioned the road work.

"If the road was in good condition, why was it dug up? Damage to sewer and water lines due to such work has led to this crisis," he said, warning of protests if the issue is not resolved soon.

Residents said tanker supply remains insufficient, and contaminated water continues to be used for non-drinking purposes.

Authorities said pipelines are being repaired and safe drinking water is being restored while the health department monitors the situation.

At least nine people were hospitalised after falling ill from suspected contaminated drinking water in Mhow tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district in January, 2026.

In December, 2025, a major water contamination crisis was reported in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, where several people fell ill and deaths were linked to contaminated drinking water.

Residents of Bhagirathpura claimed in January that 25 people died since December due to vomiting and diarrhoea caused by polluted water.

However, a status report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh government to the High Court on January 15 said that seven deaths had occurred, including that of a five-month-old boy.