Vladimir Putin to visit India for BRICS summit in New Delhi this September

The Kremlin on Tuesday confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India in September to attend the BRICS summit that is being hosted by New Delhi as chair of the grouping this year.

The state-run TASS news agency quoted Kremlin aide for international affairs, Yury Ushakov, as saying that the President would travel to India for the summit that is scheduled for September 12 and 13. He also said a bilateral meeting between Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was being planned on the sidelines of the summit.

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Putin last visited India in December 2025 for the annual Russia-India summit, and his long-standing foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was in the capital last week for the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.