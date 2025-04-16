Goa records its largest drug seizure: Over 4kg of cocaine worth Rs 43 crore

Goa recorded its biggest drug haul on Tuesday with the seizure of over 4kg of cocaine valued at ₹43 crore, concealed in chocolates and coffee packets.

Three persons — a husband-wife duo and an accomplice — were arrested during the drive at Chicalim village in South Goa and an investigation has been launched into suspected international links.

Superintendent of police (crime) Rahul Gupta told reporters: “The 4.32kg cocaine was concealed in 32 chocolate and coffee packets. The police have arrested Nibu Vincent and a couple.”

Calling it the biggest drug seizure in Goa, Gupta said the accused woman had procured the packets from a source for peddling, and that her husband and Vincent were also involved.

“We are verifying the source of this large quantity of drugs,” Gupta said, adding that the police were also investigating a potential international angle as the woman had recently travelled to Thailand.

The officer said the woman had previously served a three-month prison sentence in connection with a prostitution case, while her husband also had a criminal record.

Reacting to the seizure, chief minister Pramod Sawant posted on X: “Kudos to the @Goa_Police and the Crime Branch for their commendable efforts and swift action in the biggest ever drug bust in the State”.

He said three individuals were apprehended by the crime branch based on specific intelligence of possessing narcotic substances valued at ₹43.2 crore.

“The arrests were made at the crime branch office in Ribandar, Goa, following

effective technical surveillance and precise operational execution.

“This operation reflects the government’s commitment, sharp vigilance, and professional excellence of our law enforcement agencies in their ongoing battle

against drug trafficking,” Sawant added.