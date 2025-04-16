MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 16 April 2025

Goa records its largest drug seizure: Over 4kg of cocaine worth Rs 43 crore

Three persons — a husband-wife duo and an accomplice — were arrested during the drive at Chicalim village in South Goa and an investigation has been launched into suspected international links

PTI Published 16.04.25, 05:49 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Goa recorded its biggest drug haul on Tuesday with the seizure of over 4kg of cocaine valued at 43 crore, concealed in chocolates and coffee packets.

Three persons — a husband-wife duo and an accomplice — were arrested during the drive at Chicalim village in South Goa and an investigation has been launched into suspected international links.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of police (crime) Rahul Gupta told reporters: “The 4.32kg cocaine was concealed in 32 chocolate and coffee packets. The police have arrested Nibu Vincent and a couple.”

Calling it the biggest drug seizure in Goa, Gupta said the accused woman had procured the packets from a source for peddling, and that her husband and Vincent were also involved.

“We are verifying the source of this large quantity of drugs,” Gupta said, adding that the police were also investigating a potential international angle as the woman had recently travelled to Thailand.

The officer said the woman had previously served a three-month prison sentence in connection with a prostitution case, while her husband also had a criminal record.

Reacting to the seizure, chief minister Pramod Sawant posted on X: “Kudos to the @Goa_Police and the Crime Branch for their commendable efforts and swift action in the biggest ever drug bust in the State”.

He said three individuals were apprehended by the crime branch based on specific intelligence of possessing narcotic substances valued at 43.2 crore.

“The arrests were made at the crime branch office in Ribandar, Goa, following
effective technical surveillance and precise operational execution.

“This operation reflects the government’s commitment, sharp vigilance, and professional excellence of our law enforcement agencies in their ongoing battle
against drug trafficking,” Sawant added.

RELATED TOPICS

Drug Bust Cocaine Goa
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Vadra grilled for 5 hours in land deal case, calls ED summons ‘political vendetta’

Congress leader’s brother-in-law to appear again Wednesday as money laundering probe intensifies; alleges vendetta for speaking up for minorities
S Jaishankar
Quote left Quote right

2008 Mumbai terror attacks a turning point in India-Pak ties due to strong public sentiment

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT