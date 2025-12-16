Goa nightclub fire accused deported from Thailand, taken into custody in Delhi

Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa where a massive fire claimed 25 lives, were deported from Thailand on Tuesday and taken into custody by Delhi and Goa police immediately after their arrival in the national capital.

The brothers landed in Delhi on an IndiGo flight and were handed over to law enforcement agencies for further legal action, 10 days after a blaze ripped through the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaurav, 44, and Saurabh, 40, are set to be produced before a Delhi court, where the Goa police will seek their transit remand.

An incident unfolded during their journey when a television reporter following the brothers from Bangkok attempted to film inside the aircraft. This prompted the airline staff and accompanying security personnel to summon additional forces to swiftly escort the two men away.

The Luthra brothers face charges of culpable homicide and negligence in connection with the December 6 tragedy. Investigators allege that the disaster was exacerbated by the nightclub operating in violation of mandatory fire safety norms, raising serious concerns over safety lapses and alleged violations by the management.

According to authorities, Gaurav and Saurabh fled to Phuket in the early hours of December 7, just hours after the fire. Their departure led officials to issue an Interpol Blue Corner Notice and cancel their passports.

The duo was detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on December 11 following a request from the Indian government, which subsequently coordinated with Thai officials to secure their deportation under legal treaties between the two countries.

On the same day, a Delhi court rejected the brothers’ transit anticipatory bail pleas. Additional Sessions Judge Vandana described the allegations as "prima facie grave and serious" and strongly criticised their "conduct." The court noted the police finding that the brothers had booked tickets to Phuket just one hour after the fire, a detail their counsel had initially "concealed" while seeking protection from immediate arrest.

The judge observed that their immediate departure after the tragedy amounted to an attempt to "evade the legal process".

Meanwhile, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday converted a civil suit against the nightclub into a public interest litigation (PIL), observing that "someone has to be held accountable" for the tragedy.