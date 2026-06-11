Mutilated Royal Bengal Tiger carcass found in Assam's Sonitpur district, poachers suspected

A mutilated carcass of a Royal Bengal Tiger, allegedly killed by poachers, was recovered from a sandbar along Gabharu River in Assam's Sonitpur district on Thursday, forest officials said.

The carcass with its tail and all four legs severed was found near Kochgaon under Thelamara police station area, Divisional Forest Officer Biswa Jyoti Das told PTI.

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The tiger's body was disposed of in the river, raising suspicion that poachers killed the animal, removed valuable body parts, and then attempted to destroy the evidence.

"The carcass appears to have drifted downstream several days after the animal's death, but the manner in which the body was mutilated has led us to suspect foul play," Das said.

Forest personnel from the West Sonitpur Forest Division and Tezpur Forest Range, along with police officials, rushed to the site after receiving information about the carcass.

A team from the Wildlife Division and veterinary experts conducted a post-mortem examination and collected samples for forensic analysis to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials said the tiger measured approximately five feet in length.

Following the examination, the carcass was cremated this evening on the banks of the Gabharu River in accordance with wildlife disposal protocols, the official said.

The forest department has initiated an investigation and is awaiting the forensic report, Das added.