Red Fort blast: Forensic team finds cartridges, 2 types of explosives among 40 samples collected

Two cartridges, including live ammunition, and samples of two different types of explosives are among more than 40 items collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) from the site of Monday’s high-intensity blast near the Red Fort, officials said on Wednesday.

Preliminary analysis by forensic experts suggests that one of the explosive samples appears to be ammonium nitrate.

“The second explosive sample is believed to be more powerful than ammonium nitrate. Its exact composition will be confirmed after detailed forensic examination,” an official said.

The cartridges were found during an extensive inspection of the site by the FSL team, which has so far collected more than 40 samples for detailed analysis.

A special team has been constituted within the laboratory to expedite the examination and submit its report without delay.

“The lab has been functional round the clock since the blast,” officials added.

The forensic findings came amid a broader investigation linking the incident to the recovery of 360 kg of ammonium nitrate from Faridabad, where Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed — both associated with Al Falah University — were arrested earlier this week.

The explosion, which ripped through a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal, claimed 12 lives and left several others injured.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has been put on high alert, launching massive checking drives across the national capital.

Police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, are deployed in large numbers at all entry and exit points of the city, with vehicles entering and leaving Delhi being thoroughly checked as part of intensified security measures.

Senior police officers are personally supervising the checks at interstate borders including Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur.

Random inspections are also being carried out at markets, metro stations, railway terminals, and bus stands to ensure that no suspicious activity goes unnoticed.

“All district units and specialised wings have been directed to remain on alert and increase patrolling in crowded areas, especially near tourist spots, malls, and religious places,” a senior police officer said.

“We are taking no chances. The focus is on maintaining public confidence and ensuring that the city remains secure.”

Sniffer dogs, metal detectors, and anti-sabotage teams have been deployed at sensitive locations, while residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or persons through emergency helplines.

Coordination meetings between the Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, and paramilitary forces are also being held regularly to review the evolving security situation and assess fresh intelligence inputs.

Officials said the enhanced security measures would continue as the investigation progresses and forensic results are awaited.