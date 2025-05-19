MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 19 May 2025

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri set to brief parliamentary panel on India-Pakistan military conflict

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian armed forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries

PTI Published 19.05.25, 09:49 AM
Vikram Misri

Vikram Misri PTI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief a parliamentary committee on Monday on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The briefing will be held around 4 pm, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian armed forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on halting all military actions on May 10.

Misri will brief the panel, chaired by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan" on Monday and Tuesday.

The committee on water resources, chaired by BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, is scheduled to be briefed by officers of various government departments on issues such as flood scenarios, protection of river banks, soil erosion, relief measures during monsoon, including rivers flowing across the border.

The government has decided to send all-party delegations to 33 global capitals to brief global leaders on India's resolve to deal with terrorism firmly against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pahalgam Terror Attack Operation Sindoor Vikram Misri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Two faces on Sindoor face: Ashoka University professor in cuffs, BJP minister spared

A minister in Madhya Pradesh whose communally loaded comment on Colonel Qureshi prompted a high court directive for an FIR continues to be spared 'coercive action' despite the Supreme Court refusing to protect him from any
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai during the State Lawyers Conference organised by Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, in Mumbai, Sunday, May 18, 2025
Quote left Quote right

Constitution is supreme, its pillars must work together. Bulldozer justice can’t override law

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT