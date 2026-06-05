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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

Fire in 12th-floor flat forces evacuation of Noida residential tower

The incident occurred around 8am at the Ivy County society in Sector 75

PTI Published 05.06.26, 10:57 AM
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A fire broke out in a 12th-floor flat of a high-rise residential society in Sector 75 here on Friday morning, following which a family trapped inside was rescued safely, and the building was evacuated, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar stated that the fire was caused likely by a short circuit in an air conditioner.

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Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to immediately reach the spot, expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper medical assistance, if required, according to an official statement issued in Lucknow.

The chief minister also directed the administration to remain alert at all levels and ensure continuous monitoring of the relief efforts.

The incident occurred around 7 am at Ivy County society in Sector 75, where flames erupted from a flat on the 12th floor of the 28-storey building.

Thick black smoke and flames were visible from nearby areas.

"After receiving the information, the local police and fire service unit immediately reached the spot and started firefighting operations," CFO Kumar said.

He said along with fire tenders, a hydraulic platform was deployed at the site.

"Due to the presence of firefighting equipment within the building, our equipment and vehicles were not engaged in the firefighting operation. Firefighters in specialised suits and using breathing apparatus (BA) bravely entered the two flats which were on fire. The fire was possibly caused due to the air conditioner's malfunctioning or it potentially originated in the flat's 'puja' room. Our personnel entered flats 1203 and 1204 and have completely doused the fire," Kumar said.

He further informed that the fire service team safely rescued the husband, wife, and their children who were trapped inside the flat. The blaze was brought under control with the assistance of six fire tenders.

"There was no loss of life," the CFO confirmed.

Police and fire department teams arrived shortly after receiving the call. Residents evacuated the building via the staircases, and occupants of neighbouring flats were also moved to a safe location as a precaution.

While firefighting and rescue operations were underway at Ivy County, the fire department was alerted about another incident in which a blaze broke out at a commercial complex near Shatabdi Vihar in Sector 52.

Kumar said the fire in the Sector 52 complex started due to a short circuit in a freezer installed at a restaurant on the ground floor. The upper floors of the building have a PG facility.

"Fire service personnel safely evacuated 15 people from the building and brought the fire completely under control," he said, adding that there was no loss of life in the incident either.

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