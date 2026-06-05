Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy resigns as Karnataka minister, upset with portfolio allocation

Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced that he will tender his resignation from the post of minister, expressing displeasure over allocation of portfolio.

The minister said he wanted the Bengaluru Development portfolio but was made minister for Major and Medium Irrigation projects.

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The resignation comes after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar allotted the portfolios on Thursday night.

After signing his resignation letter on camera, Reddy told reporters, "Twice they said Bengaluru would be given to me. Now I am disappointed. Hence, I am resigning as minister."

"I am resigning from my post because I cannot work against conscience," Reddy said at a press conference here.

"DK came to my house and said once I became CM, I'll let go of this ministry and you can take it," Reddy claimed, adding that he met Shivakumar a day before the swearing-in ceremony and was again told that the Bengaluru portfolio would be allocated to him.

He said, "How long can I tolerate this humiliation and what else were options before me?" This was a major setback for the Shivakumar government, which came to power on Wednesday.

He further clarified that he would continue as an MLA and was not upset with either Shivakumar or former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The Congress leadership made a last ditch attempt in the middle of the press conference to persuade the disgruntled minister, but he remained firm in his decision.

He told the leaders who approached him with the party leadership's message that the time is now lapsed to pay heed to any suggestions.

While Shivakumar has retained the Finance portfolio, he has given up Bengaluru Development Department, which he previously held.

The portfolio has now been entrusted to senior Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda.