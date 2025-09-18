MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Fauj is the only place without nepotism’: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan urges students to join armed forces

Gen Chauhan also said that the armed forces made maximum efforts this year to rescue citizens amid a high number of natural calamities

PTI Published 18.09.25, 06:53 PM
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan receives a warm welcome on his arrival at Birsa Munda International Airport, in Ranchi, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan receives a warm welcome on his arrival at Birsa Munda International Airport, in Ranchi, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. PTI

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday asserted that ‘fauj’ is the only place where there is no nepotism, as he urged children to aspire to join the armed forces to serve the nation and explore places.

During an interaction with school children here, Gen Chauhan also said that the armed forces made maximum efforts this year to rescue citizens amid a high number of natural calamities.

“The ‘fauj’ (army) is the only place where there is no nepotism... You should aspire to join the armed forces if you want to serve the nation, and explore the country and the world,” he said.

Also Read

Talking about Operation Sindoor, Gen Chauhan said the first strike was conducted at 1 am on May 7 to avoid civilian casualties.

“Precision strikes for long-distance targets during the night required special efforts,” he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

