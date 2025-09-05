‘Boundary dispute with China is India’s biggest challenge, will remain so’: CDS Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday called the ongoing boundary dispute with China as India's biggest challenge. His remarks come at a time when New Delhi is warming up to Beijing.

CDS Chauhan emphasised the persistent nature of the dispute and the complexity it adds to national security due to China's control over Aksai Chin since the 1962 war.

"Challenges before countries aren’t momentary; they exist in different forms. I think the boundary dispute with China is India’s biggest challenge and will continue to remain so,” he said while addressing a session on "National Security Challenges in front of India" in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhpur.

He also pointed out Pakistan's strategy of a "proxy war" against India, termed "bleed India by a thousand cuts," which involves supporting insurgencies and terrorism, a tactic that aligns with broader geopolitical dynamics where Pakistan is often seen as a proxy for Chinese interests.

“The second major challenge is Pakistan’s proxy war against India, with a strategy of 'bleed India by a thousand cuts.' Regional instability is also a concern, as almost all of India’s neighbours face social, political, and economic unrest,” he added.

Gen Chauhan also harped on the challenges in modern warfare as it now includes cyber and space.

"Terrorism has been a major challenge. While its impact has declined, newer, unconventional threats are emerging that are not always visible," he noted.

Highlighting the complex nature of India's security environment, General Chauhan said the country shares borders with seven nations, making its strategic landscape sensitive.

“Both of our opponents are nuclear powers, and it will always remain a challenge to decide what kind of operations we want to undertake against them."

He said that the armed forces had full operational freedom during Operation Sindoor and the aim was to "draw a red line to our patience".

“We had full operational freedom, including planning and selection of targets, during Operation Sindoor. The aim was not to avenge the terrorist attack, but to draw a red line of our patience,” he said.

He added that Operation Sindoor was a multi-domain operation, which included cyber warfare and coordination among military wings.

General Chauhan had arrived in Gorakhpur on Thursday, where he joined CM Adityanath for the foundation stone-laying of the Gorakha War Memorial's renovation and the Gorkha Museum.

He also offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple.

The CDS said the day is "historic and significant” and recalled that the Gorkha Recruitment Depot was established in Kunraghat (then Kudaghat) in 1886.

"Gorkha soldiers displayed unmatched courage during the First World War, with nearly 20,000 laying down their lives," he said.