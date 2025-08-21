MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Exchanged views on Ukraine war': PM Modi holds phone conversation with French President Macron

Emmanuel Macron said that on trade issues, the two leaders agreed to strengthen economic exchanges and strategic partnerships

PTI, Reuters Published 21.08.25, 07:50 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of France Emmanuel Macron during the G20 Summit 2023, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of France Emmanuel Macron during the G20 Summit 2023, in New Delhi. PTI picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron focusing on resolution of the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

Modi described the conversation as "very good".

Macron was among the European leaders who accompanied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his talks with US President Donald Trump this week.

"Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia," Modi said in a social media post.

"Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership," he said.

Macron said that on trade issues, the two leaders agreed to strengthen economic exchanges and strategic partnerships.

Trump's meeting with Zelensky came days after he held summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on the Ukraine conflict.

India has come under pressure from the United States over its purchases of Russian oil and goods from the country are facing additional tariffs of up to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by Washington, over the issue.

