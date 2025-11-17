‘Equal berths’ for BJP & JDU, niggles persist as Bihar NDA leaders finalise new government

Bihar NDA leaders on Sunday dashed to Delhi for talks with the BJP leadership to finalise the contours of the next government in the state.

Preparations seemed to be under way in Patna's Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony, likely to be held on Wednesday or Thursday, although the venue has not been officially declared.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha, who had been camping in Patna, have left for Delhi.

While chief minister Nitish Kumar remained closeted in his official residence, JDU working president Sanjay Jha held discussions on his behalf with the BJP leadership in the national capital on Saturday.

Sources said the BJP brass had worked out a formula for the distribution of ministerial berths, but there was no clarity yet on how many deputy chief ministers would be picked and who would get the job.

According to the formula, the BJP and the JDU would get an equal number of ministerial berths, while Chirag’s party – which has won 19 Assembly seats -- would get two.

There will be one berth each for the remaining two allies, Kushwaha’s party --- which won four seats in the election -- and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) of Jitan Ram Manjhi, which bagged five seats.

Chirag’s party is learnt to be bargaining hard for the post of a deputy chief minister. Two BJP leaders held the post in the outgoing Nitish government.

"By winning 19 difficult seats, most of which the NDA had not won for decades, we have proved our worth," a Lok Janshakti Party (RV) leader said, justifying the demand.

"Our base voters played a big role in shaping the NDA's landslide victory; and so, we want recognition."

However, a reluctant BJP leadership is learnt to be arguing that such a reward for Chirag might upset Kushwaha and Manjhi, who too have contributed significantly to the NDA victory.

Nitish is expected to hold a meeting of his outgoing cabinet on Monday to approve the dissolution of the outgoing Assembly.

A meeting of the newly elected JDU lawmakers would be held on Monday, after which Nitish would tender his resignation to the governor to clear the decks for the formation of a new government. The BJP is likely to hold a similar meeting on Tuesday to elect its leader.

"Nitish will most likely take oath as chief minister on Wednesday along with some key ministers. There will be a grand show with all the NDA leaders, led by the Prime Minister, participating," a BJP leader said.

A big stage has been set up at the Gandhi Maidan, and the district administration has restricted entry to the ground.