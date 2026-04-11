Elderly man from Bengal keeps daughter’s remains inside locked home for over four months in UP

A 76-year-old man allegedly kept his daughter’s body at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Teli Mohalla area under Sadar Bazar police station limits for over four months after her death, police said on Saturday.

Police said he locked the house and left the area soon after her death, and returned only recently. The man has been identified as Uday Bhanu Biswas (76), a West Bengal native and retired administrative officer from the education department.

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He lived with his daughter, Priyanka Biswas (35), who worked as a private teacher. According to preliminary findings, the woman died on December 1, 2025, due to illness.

Police said the father did not inform anyone about her death and did not perform the last rites. He stayed in the house with the body for several days and used perfume to mask the smell.

Investigators said he later filled parts of the house with garbage before leaving for Haridwar. The case came to light on Friday after relatives visited the house and noticed a strong smell. They alerted the police.

Circle Officer (Cantonment) Naveena Shukla said, “When questioned about his daughter, the elderly man initially evaded the subject. However, he eventually revealed that his daughter had died due to illness, and he had locked her body inside one of the rooms of the house.”

Police entered the house after the information and recovered skeletal remains. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and forensic teams collected samples from the spot.

The man has been detained for questioning. Police said they are looking into all angles to establish whether the death was natural or if there are other factors involved.