Odisha bars bill-linked power cuts in summer amid heatwave relief measures

The Odisha government has asked power distribution companies not to disconnect supply to domestic consumers for unpaid electricity bills, offering relief as the state reels under a heat wave and faces unscheduled power cuts.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who is also in charge of the energy department, said domestic consumers will not face disconnection during the summer of 2026 till the monsoon.

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He said no unscheduled power cuts will be permitted for non-payment and interruptions will be allowed only for essential repair or maintenance.

Singh Deo asked companies to publicise scheduled outages through SMS alerts and public address systems.

He urged departments and DISCOMs to sensitise personnel and set up monitoring to ensure compliance.

“In the coastal belt, most household consumers have been connected to smart meters. The power distribution companies can disconnect power from the control room itself if they find that someone has failed to clear dues. Once the power is disconnected, even after payment is made, the power supply restoration can take five to six hours later. At this time, the state government’s move is much appreciated,” said a consumer, Ramakant Das.

Odisha is also under heatwave guidelines. Till June 15, no outdoor labour work is allowed between 11am and 3 pm. Worksites must provide drinking water, shade, rest areas and ORS pockets. Health centres have been asked to remain alert for heat-related illnesses.