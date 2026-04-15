Unruly behaviour by outsourcing firms may lead to blacklisting, licence cancellation: Noida DM

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam has warned outsourcing agencies and contractors of stringent action, including blacklisting and licence cancellation, following a large-scale workers’ protest in Noida that turned violent earlier this week.

The warning comes after thousands of factory workers, including women, staged protests on Monday, prompting the administration to tighten oversight of industrial operations.

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Chairing a meeting with outsourcing agencies and contractors on Tuesday, Roopam stressed the need for full compliance with government norms to maintain industrial peace.

"All contractors must ensure 100 per cent adherence to government guidelines. If any unruly behaviour is exhibited by an agency, or by any of its employees or workers, the agency itself shall be held jointly responsible and in such instances, the agency may be blacklisted, and proceedings for the cancellation of its licence may be initiated," the DM said.

Referring to revised minimum wage rates, she said unskilled workers will receive Rs 13,690 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 15,059, and skilled workers Rs 16,868. Contractors were directed to ensure compliance and transfer wages directly into workers' bank accounts.

Emphasising coordination among stakeholders, Roopam said industry, workers and employers are interdependent.

"The smooth operation of industries safeguards employment opportunities, while the stability of employers simultaneously ensures the future of the workforce," she said.

She cautioned that disruptions in industrial activity would harm all stakeholders and impact the state’s overall development.

The district magistrate also urged the public to avoid rumours and misinformation, calling for cooperation and trust among all parties. She added that the state government remains committed to protecting the interests of both workers and employers and assured prompt administrative action to resolve issues.